TVU Networks sharpens focus on sports market

TVU Networks has expanded its operations to deliver the TVUPack cellular uplink mobile video solutions to sports leagues, teams, venues and broadcasters to enable them to capture and broadcast live video content over multiple broadcast and online platforms.



To help meet the demand for more sports video content, NFL hall of famer and professional broadcaster Ronnie Lott has joined TVU Networks to spearhead the company’s ability to deliver its solutions in the sports market.



Under Lott’s guidance, TVU has tailored the features of the TVUPack to specifically fit the sports market. With its one-button operation, dual encoders that can simultaneously record and transmit HD footage and ability to use 3G/4G/LTE networks with low-cost Ka-Band satellite links simultaneously to transmit video, TVUPack delivers a solution capable of streaming live video to any online or broadcast platform.