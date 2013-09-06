TVU Networks releases TVU Grid 2.0

TVU Networks has introduced TVU Grid 2.0, the next generation of the IP video switching, routing and distribution system.

TVU Grid delivers a powerful, scalable and simple-to-operate system that enables broadcasters to distribute live video in real time to other broadcast stations, regardless of location.

TVU Grid leverages broadcasters’ existing IP networks to share live video content from any source, whether it is from a cellular ENG transmitter in the field, such as TVUPack, or any SDI feed with any number of broadcast stations with a click of a button. Using TVU’s advanced frame-accurate switching functionality, TVU Grid offers seamless real-time switching capabilities, giving the user the ability to switch in real time to any source video made available on the Grid or from the Internet.

The newest version of TVU Grid offers:

enhanced control for TVUPacks in the field;

return video feed for field crews;

the ability to encode content to multiple formats;

mobile touch-pad device enabled.

See TVU Networks at IBC Stand 2.B28.