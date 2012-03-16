T-VIPS to make U.S. launch of new video transport over IP system at 2012 NAB Show

At the 2012 NAB Show, T-VIPS will make the U.S. debut of the TNS544 Transport Stream over IP Switch.

The new T-VIPS TNS544 TSoIP (Transport Stream over IP) Switch enables operators and broadcasters to migrate from ASI to IP without loss in quality or reliability, while gaining the benefits in flexibility and running costs that IP delivers.

It provides intelligent redundancy switch-over between MPEG transport streams and ensures the robust transmission of high-quality video by continuously monitoring all inputs, and switching seamlessly to the back-up stream if errors are detected or a signal is lost. The TNS544 allows network operators to conserve resources while simultaneously delivering glitch-free services.

See T-VIPS at 2012 NAB Show booth SU7907.