T-VIPS enables Austria’s terrestrial TV viewers to enjoy HD World Cup coverage

Austrian Broadcasting Services, ORS (Österreichische Rundfunksende), has chosen T-VIPS’ CP560 DVB-T2 gateway to deliver HDTV to Austria’s terrestrial viewers in Vienna. This commercial trial will be live in time for viewers to enjoy the World Cup finals in HD.

The CP560 DVB-T2 gateway provides a central point of control for the DVB-T2 network, enabling ORS to take advantage of the more efficient spectrum use promised by next-generation terrestrial broadcasting. The CP560 uses the advanced processing capabilities of the cProcessor family to adapt the transport stream into the DVB-T2 Modulator Interface format. The CP560 also enables the DVB-T2 to control the modulator parameters and provides the accurate timing and rate control required for single-frequency network operation. The bandwidth efficiencies enabled by DVB-T2 allows ORS to improve video quality and to launch additional SD and HD channels.