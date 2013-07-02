tv2u launches Global Content Hub with Malaysia’s NTT MSC

tv2u, a provider of authentication services, billing and content programming for OTT, WebTV and mobile service providers, recently announced the launch of its global Content Hub, which will be hosted by NTT MSC Sdn Bhd (“NTT MSC”). The Content Hub is a proven concept to deliver managed OTT services and new revenue-generating opportunities for OTT providers, WebTV and mobile service providers, in one complete package. It is designed to attract world-class technology companies to Malaysia.

Through an ecosystem of partners, the Content Hub was developed to provide operators with a simple way to expand their offerings with live and on-demand content. In addition, broadcasters can obtain new content or extend their footprint with their proprietary content. Enterprises can also benefit by accessing existing content in the Hub, or distributing their proprietary content in a secure and cost-efficient way.

A key element of the Content Hub is a reliable delivery mechanism, provided by SeaWell Networks’ Spectrum technology. This technology provides critical per-session management, encryption and analytics, as well as dynamic multi-screen support.