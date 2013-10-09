Turkish multimedia group launches OTT streaming with Harmonic solutions

Turkish multimedia firm Doğuş Media Group (DMG) has chosen a comprehensive multiscreen solution from Harmonic to power TVYO, its new OTT platform.

Harmonic's ProMedia suite of multiscreen production and preparation applications, WFS file-based workflow engine and MediaGrid shared storage systems provide TVYO with the ability to deliver high-quality streams of 12 on-air broadcast channels, including live, VOD, and catch-up TV content, to any consumer device.

Integrated with an existing Harmonic Spectrum media server, Harmonic's ProMedia Live real-time transcoders convert baseband SDI signals to multiple high-quality adaptive bitrate streams optimized for the TVYO platform.

ProMedia Live increases the efficiency of DMG's streaming video workflow by splitting encoding across multiple machines. The platform also handles a variety of metadata information — such as language, captions, and ad signaling/insertion — on input and output.

ProMedia Live works with Harmonic's ProMedia Package to enable sophisticated transcoding, encapsulation and encryption processes from a unified platform.