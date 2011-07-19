TSN scores 10-year Wimbledon mobile TV contract

TSN announced that it will cover Wimbledon for Canada with a 10-year agreement for full online and mobile TV rights.

TSN is advancing its partnership with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club but has yet to provide any financial details on this new decade-long agreement. The coverage will start in 2012 with the closing weekend of Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles Tennis Finals and will also include the French-language broadcast rights. TSN and TSN2 will have multiple live feeds of coverage and the agreement also covers TSN.ca and TSN Radio. TSN Mobile TV will get a large push with hours of programming for mobile devices, a first for the established Canadian network.

Look for news updates, professional commentary and multiple streams via TSN.ca and Sportscentre. Mobile TV coverage also includes a look back at the history of Wimbledon and will rebroadcast on all the services some of the classic matches and rivalries from the past decades. Aside from the boom for mobile device users and tennis fans, TSN now officially has locked in deals with all four Grand Slam tennis sports events, including Wimbledon, the French, Australian and U.S. Opens.