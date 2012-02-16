TI Introduces 5-in-one Wireless Chip



TI introduced the WiLink 8.0 family of connectivity solutions this week. WiLink 8.0 solutions can integrate up to five different radios on a single chip. The radios include Wi-Fi, GPS/GNSS (positioning), NFC (Near Field Communications), Bluetooth and FM transmit/receive capability. Each chip variant includes all required RF front ends and can be mounted directly on a PCB. The chip includes a complete power management system and what TI terms "comprehensive coexistence mechanisms." Chips are sampling today to top-tier mobile OEMs and it will be demonstrated in booth 8A84 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb. 27 to March 1. Products in the WiLink 8.0 solution are expected to ship in the second half of 2012.



I was pleased to see TI included FM radio capability in the WiLink 8.0 series. It would be great if the next version, (WiLink 9.0?) included ATSC Mobile DTV!



More information is available, including a block diagram, a product bulletin and video is available on the TI Mobile Wireless LAN: WiLink 8.0 Solutions web page.





