Telestream debuts Transcode Multiscreen

Telestream has debuted Transcode Multiscreen, which accelerates multi-bitrate H.264 transcoding and packaging for multiscreen video delivery, including OTT, tables and mobile devices.

When used with the company’s Transcode Pro and Lightspeed Server products, users have hands-free access to virtually any file format and direct integration with many devices. This offers a fast and powerful video transcoding solution on a single server.

Support for Apple HLS, Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming, MPEG-DASH and MP4 formats is included. Transcode Multiscreen automates the entire process of source file decoding, parallelized H.264 encoding, creation of adaptive bit-rate packages with encryption, archiving, delivery and notification.