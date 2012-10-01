Teleste unveils OTT solution for cable operators

Teleste has introduced a complete OTT system for cable operators. Teleste Ubique includes everything cable operators need to bring TV Everywhere services to its customers, reducing the time needed to integrate OTT to a cable operator’s offerings from 12-18 months to two months.

Teleste Ubique is a multiscreen system for managing and distributing TV channels and interactive services on DVB, IPTV and OTT networks. It includes everything needed to set up an OTT service — headends, transcoders, and management and content protection systems. It enables multiscreen delivery to set-top-boxes, iPads and Web browsers.

The system enables operators to manage DVB, IPTV and OTT services at the same time. It handles live TV channels, EPG program guide, and interactive services such as Catch-up, VOD and Network PVR from the same system. Teleste Ubique also features content encryption, which enables operators to manage content protection (DVB, IPTV, HLS, PlayReady) to all devices centrally.

Operators can also manage multiscreen delivery from the same system. With Teleste Ubique, they can deliver their services to multiple types of devices such as TVs, computers, tablets and smart phones easily and cost-effectively.