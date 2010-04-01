Swiss telecom provider chooses Harmonic transcoder for Web, mobile TV
Swiss telecom provider Swisscom has selected Harmonic’s ProStream 4000 real-time multiscreen transcoder to power its new Web TV and mobile TV service, which encompasses more than 30 channels delivered in multiple formats for viewing on a wide variety of devices.
The ProStream 4000 is a key component of Harmonic’s MediaPrism Convergence Suite for multiscreen video delivery. The ProStream 4000 makes it possible for Swisscom to transcode both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) broadcast video content seamlessly to mobile and Internet formats. Its flexible, software-based all-IP architecture can be integrated into an existing IP headend.
Deployed by several large Tier 1 service providers for mobile video service trials, Harmonic’s MediaPrism convergence suite is a comprehensive solution for multiscreen video delivery, encompassing live and offline content ingest, transformation, delivery, and workflow management.
See Harmonic at NAB Show booth SU7213.
