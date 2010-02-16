StarHub joins cable TV content partners, handset vendors to sell Singapore mobile TV

StarHub has launched an enhanced mobile TV application on major smartphone platforms such as Android, BlackBerry and Windows Mobile in partnership with several handset vendors, including Acer, HTC, LG, Motorola, RIM, Samsung and Sony Ericsson. It will be made available on other platforms, including iPhone and Nokia Symbian, by the first quarter of this year to cater to the growing number of smartphone users in Singapore.

The new mobile TV client changes up the mobile TV viewing experience with greater interactivity, a compelling user experience and more control when viewing StarHub TV on mobile channels. Working with handset vendors, StarHub conducted stringent tests of the client on 15 recommended handset models at launch. The application can be downloaded from StarHub's mobile content portal, Gee!, and will soon be available through various online application stores.