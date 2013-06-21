STAR Sports India revamps sports news production workflow

STAR Sports, the news arm of STAR Sports India, has selected fully-integrated sports news production workflow from EVS to meet its need for a fast and reliable system that would integrate seamlessly with its existing newsroom infrastructure, including storage and editing systems.

Based on the EVS XS server for studio applications, the sports news studio successfully aired its first bulletin using the new workflow in early June.



The EVS systems are integrated with STAR Sports News’ AP ENPS newsroom computer system, Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system and Apple Final Cut Pro editing systems.



In addition to the EVS six-channel XS server for ingest and playout, STAR Sports News deployed the EVS IPDirector suite for production asset management to manage ingest and playout. Live incoming feeds are streamed simultaneously to Harmonic MediaGrid, enabling the Final Cut Pro editors to review and edit media. IPDirector is integrated with the ENPS through its MOS Gateway, and with Vizrt graphics systems for playing out PGM graphics.

Shaf Broadcast provided systems integration and support for the project.