Smaart software training to take place at ABS facility

Systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) has partnered with Rational Acoustics to offer a comprehensive program to provide a solid foundation in the use of Smaart software for real-time sound system measurement and analysis. The three-day class schedule runs Feb. 22-24 at the ABS facility in Seattle. Registration is available through the Rational Acoustics website.

The available training includes “Smaart Fundamentals and Applications,” a two-day lecture and presentation forum that covers the basics of assembling and using a Smaart measurement rig to make valid and useful signal measurements. The third day features “Smaart Advanced User Practicum,” a hands-on workshop designed to foster a systematic and scalable approach to sound system alignment. The instructor for both courses will be Jamie Anderson, a founding member of Rational Acoustics who has worked in sound system engineering for more than 17 years and taught more than 225 courses.

While “Smaart Fundamentals and Applications” is open to all, the course assumes a working knowledge of professional sound system engineering practices as well as basic audio fundamentals. Attendees will also be required to bring a laptop computer with Smaart measurement software already installed and a stereo line-level input. “Smaart Advanced User Practicum” requires attendance of “Smaart Fundamentals and Applications” or at least six months working experience with Smaart measurement software.