Skyline debuts new mobile-enhanced version of Dataminer

Skyline Communications debuted its line of Dataminer network management systems at the 2013 NAB Show. The platform enables operators to mine large amounts of operational data across its entire population of customer premises equipment, including modems, set-top boxes, gateways, OTT clients and soft agents.

The data collected from these individual CPE objects result in a clear picture of the most complex operation. The manager automatically maps that data on a complete network model, and through real-time aggregation and correlation, it pinpoints issues instantly.

The recently released version of DataMiner brings the network management experience to the user’s mobile devices, irrespective the brand or platform that carries the user’s preference – be it iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone, Windows 8 tablets, Android phones and tablets, or Blackberry.