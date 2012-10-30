Sinclair Broadcast Group adds T-VIPS for ASI/IP transport

T-VIPS America announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group has purchased and installed several T-VIPS products as part of a network that allows the broadcaster to transport, monitor and process ASI and IP streams between its stations.

Included in Sinclair’s purchase were multiple T-VIPS CP505 ATSC processors, TNS546 Transport Stream monitors and TVG425 ASI/IP gateways. Installed by TI Broadcast Solutions Group, an Atlanta-based systems integration firm, Sinclair is using the T-VIPS equipment to share programming among its central Florida stations.

As Sinclair rolled out a new technical operations facility in West Palm Beach, it was looking for a solution to transport and monitor ASI/IP streams to multiple locations.

Sinclair is using the T-VIPS CP505 processors to convert incoming programming via IP network to an ASI stream. The CP505 has two inputs with automatic error detection and switching. If the incoming signal loses its PSIP information, the CP505 will continue to carousel data to prevent the loss of PSIP data in its output stream.

The TNS546 Transport Stream monitors are used to monitor the integrity of the input programming data and generate alarms for system switch-over in the event of errors. The TVG425 units enable Sinclair to easily convert between ASI and IP data streams.