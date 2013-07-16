Sennheiser announces trade-in program for wireless systems

Sennheiser has announced a new Trade In, Trade Up promotion that allows consumers to trade in their old wireless equipment from any manufacturer and receive a credit of up to $200 toward the purchase of a new Sennheiser wireless system.

Rebates are valid on select Sennheiser XS and EW G3 wireless systems purchased from an authorized U.S. Sennheiser dealer between now and Sept. 30. Trade-in rebate values for the various products that are included:

XS Wireless - $50 rebate

ew 100 - $100 rebate

ew 300 - $150 rebate

ew 500 - $200 rebate

Details are available from the company. All rebates must be postmarked no later than Oct. 31, 2013.