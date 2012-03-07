Sencore provides satellite modulator equipment to Mitchell Technical Institute

Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, has announced the company has provided an SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator and integrated L-band upconverter to the satellite communications program of the Mitchell Technical Institute (MTI) in Mitchell, SD.

The SMD 989 is in widespread use by mobile satellite companies serving the industry's most well-known broadcast customers. The L-band upconverter — provided in the same chassis — offers a 950MHz to 2150MHz L-band output. The equipment is fully licensed and supports the latest DVB-S2 modes, including multistream, VCM, 8PSK, 16APSK and 32APSK. In addition, Sencore has provided MTI with an 8716 quad input DVB-S/S2 receiver card for use in the company's MRD 3187 receiver/decoders already in use at the college. The 8716 card will enable students to uplink and downlink 16APSK and 32APSK DVB-S signals from the college facility.



