Satellite Update – May 18, 2012
This information is from FCC Report SAT-00867, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing.
- • The FCC International Bureau accepted an application from EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation for special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days, the maximum length allowed for STA, to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit spare at 61.8 degrees west longitude. Requested frequencies are 12200.5 MHz, 12203 MHz, and 12699 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 17301.5 Mhz(Earth-to-space).
- • Intelsat License LLC requested STA for 180 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift Intelsat 702 from 72.1 degrees east longitude (EL) to 47.5 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. See the FCC grant below for more on Intelsat 702 and the 47.5 degree EL orbital location.
From FCC Report SAT-00866, Actions Taken.
- • The International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 180 days to continue to provide fixed satellite services (FSS) via Intelsat 702 at 47.5 degrees EL commencing May 20, 2012. Frequency bands authorized are 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- • Intelsat received STA to continue to perform in-orbit testing of Intelsat 22 at 63.1 degrees EL for 30 days. Testing only is allowed in the 3625-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and the 5850-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). Intelsat is also authorized to operate TT&C in C- and Ku-bands to support both the testing operations at 63.1 degrees WL and the drift of Intelsat 22 to its authorized location at 72.1 degrees EL upon completion of in-orbit testing using 4197.25/4198.25 MHz or 4197.75/4198.75 MHz, 5850.5 MHz, and 6424.5 MHz.
