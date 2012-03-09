Satellite Update - March 9, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00849 "Actions Taken":
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted SES Americom's application to modify the authorization for AMC-5 to specify operations at 80.9 degrees west longitude (WL) rather than its previously authorized 79.1 degree WL location and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS), including direct-to-home service, from that location. Authorized frequency bands are 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space), in accordance with ITU filings from the Administration of Argentina. Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) is authorized on specific Ku-band frequencies at the lower edge of the two bands.
- • The Satellite Division's also granted SES Americom's request to modify the AMC-2 authorization to specify operations at 4.90 degrees east longitude rather than the previously authorized 78.95 degree WL location. FSS and direct-to-home operations are authorized in the frequency bands 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth). TT&C is authorized on specific C-band frequencies. The license term of AMC-2 was extended through May 31, 2016.
- • The Satellite Division determined DirecTV Enterprises LLC has met the Contract Execution and Critical Design Review milestones associated with authorization Call Sign S2711. This is a 17/24 GHz Broadcast Satellite Service (BSS) authorization called DirecTV RB-1 in the last FCC application.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox