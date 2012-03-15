Satellite Update - March 15, 2012



From FCC Report SAT-00850, Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:



• Dish Operating LLC filed an application requesting extension of the expiration date for EchoStar 7, a DBS satellite located at 118.9 degrees west longitude (WL) from April 22, 2012 to April 22, 2022. EchoStar 7 is currently located at 118.8 degrees WL pursuant to special temporary authority (STA). Dish has a pending request to modify the EchoStar 7 authorization for operation at that location and asked that any extension granted be applied to operations at 118.8 degrees WL.

• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested STA for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 15 to provide DBS service over channels 23 and 24 at the 61.55 degrees WL location. EchoStar stated it will continue to comply with the conditions set forth in the original grant of STA.



From FCC Report SAT-00851 Actions Taken.



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, Intelsat License LLC's application to modify the Galaxy 26 to specify operation at 50.0 degrees east longitude (EL) orbital location instead of its currently authorized location at 50.7 degrees EL. Intelsat is allowed to provide fixed satellite services (FSS) in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands from 50.0 degrees EL and to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations using specified C-band frequencies.

• Dish Operating LLC received STA to continue to operate EchoStar 7 for another 180 days using its authorized DBS channels 1-21 at 118.8 degrees WL.



The Satellite Division granted STA to DirecTV Enterprises, LLC for a period of 60 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to continue to drift DirecTV 1R from 72.5 degrees WL to 109.8 degrees WL using 12,698.25 MHz and 12.699.25 MHz for telemetry and 17,305 MHz and 17,799 MHz for telecommand.



