Satellite Update - June 22, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00874, Actions Taken:

• DirecTV Enterprises LLC filed an application to modify its authorization for DirecTV RB-2A in the 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) at 102.765 degrees west longitude (WL) to demonstrate compliance with the technical rules adopted in FCC 11-93. DirecTV also requested a partial waiver of Section 25.264 of the FCC rules.

• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp. requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to operate the EchoStar 15 DBS service satellite at 61.65 degrees WL on channels 1-22 and 25-32 using the 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands.

From FCC Report SAT-00875, Actions Taken:

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from Hughes Network Systems, LLC to construct, launch, and operate EchoStar XVII at 107.1 degrees WL and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using the 28.35-28.6 GHz, 29.25-29.5 GHz, and 29.5-30.0 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space) and the 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth). Hughes was also authorized to use the 18.8-19.3 GHz band (space-to-Earth) and the 28.6-29.1 GHz band (Earth-to-space) on a secondary basis. The call sign associated with this FCC file was changed from S2866 to S2753.

• EchoStar Corporation received special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) in the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands necessary to maintain EchoStar 3 as in in-orbit spare at 61.8 degrees WL.

• The FCC granted EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation STA for 30 days to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift EchoStar 15 from 61.55 degrees WL to 61.65 degrees WL using frequencies centered on 17,791.5 MHz and 17,793.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 12,692MHz, 12,693 MHz, 12,694.5 MHz, and 12,698.5 MHz (space-to-Earth).

• EchoStar Corporation is allowed to continue to provide Direct Broadcast Satellite (DBS) service via EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees WL for 60 days under STA granted June 12, 2012 using 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth). TT&C is allowed on enter frequencies of 12.203 GHz (space-to-Earth), 12.204 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 17.305 GHz

(Earth-to-space).

• The FCC released the 14.25-14.5 GHz and 12.25-12.75 GHz frequency bands at the 169.10 degree WL orbital location previously licensed to Intelsat LLC (formerly PanAmSat Licensee Corp.) for reassignment on a first-come, first-served basis effective at 2 PM on Tuesday, June 19, 2012. Intelsat is not operating nor does it indicate any intent to operate a satellite on these frequencies at this location. Intelsat 2 was originally authorized at this location, but in June 2010 Intelsat 2 was relocated to 157 degrees East Longitude before being de-orbited in March 2011.