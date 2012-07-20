Satellite Update - July 20, 2012

From FCC Report SAT-00881 “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”:

DirecTV Enterprises, LLC requested authority to construct, launch and operate DirecTV 14 at the 99.235 degree west longitude (WL) orbital location using Ka-bands 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). DirecTV plans to use 18.7995 GHz and 18.7990 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 28.351 GHz, 28.353 GHz, and 29.997 GHz (Earth-to-space) for tracking, telemetry and command (TT&C) operations in the transfer orbit and on-station.

Intelsat License LLC requested modification of its authorization for Intelsat 709 to specify operations at 47.5 degrees east longitude (EL), rather than its currently licensed location at 72.1 degrees EL. Intelsat requests authority to provide fixed satellite service from this location using 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C operations are requested on specified C-band frequencies.

Iridium Constellation LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to operate three satellites in its non-geostationary satellite orbit constellation pending action in its filing SAT-MOD-20080701-00140.

From FCC Report SAT-00882, “Actions Taken”:

The FCC granted an application from DirecTV Enterprises LLC for authority to construct, launch and operate DirecTV KU-79W at 79 degrees WL. DirecTV is authorized to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) with TT&C authorized on specified Ku-band frequencies.

Intelsat License LLC received authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 21 at 58.0 degrees WL and to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on 11451.25/11453.25 MHz (space-to-Earth), 11451.75/11453.75 MHz (space-to-Earth), and 13750.5 MHz /13994.5 MHz (Earth-to-space).

Iridium Constellation LLC was granted STA for 60 days to operate three non-geostationary satellites pending action Iridium's application file SAT-MOD-20080701-00140.