Satellite Update for Oct. 7, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00974: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• DirecTV Enterprises, LLC requested modification of the technical characteristics of its authority to launch and operate DirecTV KU-79W using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) at 79.0 degrees west longitude (WL) to conform to the satellite construction contract it executed. The changes include deletion of a downlink beam serving the continental United States in order to optimize a beam covering the southern United States, Mexico, Central America, and parts of the Caribbean. DirecTV also requested a change of its orbital location from 79.0 degrees WL to 78.8 degrees WL and authority to construct and launch a Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) payload on DirecTV KU-79W in the 17.3-17.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 24.75-25.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. DirecTV did not seek operational authority for this 17/24 GHz BSS payload at 78.8 degrees.



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to: (1) provide Fixed-Satellite Service via Galaxy 11 at the 55.6 degrees W.L. orbital location in the 10.95-11.20 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth), and the 13.75-14.50 GHz frequency band (Earth-to-space); and (2) conduct telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) functions necessary to maintain Galaxy 11 at 55.6 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies.



• Iridium Constellation LLC requested modification of its license to operate a constellation of non-geostationary-orbit Mobile Satellite Service satellites to allow it to operate additional satellites in tandem with existing satellites that become partially impaired. Iridium satellites use 1617.775-1626.5 MHz (service link), 19.4-19.6 GHz (feeder downlink and TT&C), and 29.1-29.3 GHz (feeder uplink and TT&C) frequency bands.