Satellite Update for Nov. 15, 2012

There was only one item in FCC Report SAT-00910, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”: • Intelsat Licensee LLC requested modification of its authorization for Intelsat 702 to specify operations in an inclined orbit at 33.0 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of its currently authorized location at 47.5 degree EL and authority to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from 33.0 degrees EL.

Frequencies requested are 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 3700-4200 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is requested on specific C-band frequencies.