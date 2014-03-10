Satellite Update for March 10, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-00999, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"

• SES Americom requested modification of its authorization for AMC-2 at 80.85 degrees west longitude (WL) to permit reorientation of the satellite towards North America rather than its current orientation towards South America. SES Americom stated AMC-2 will continue to provide Fixed Satellite Service (FSS), including direct-to-home service, from 80.85 degrees WL using the 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations would continue to use specified C-band frequencies but SES Americom also requested use of a new Ku-band (12.198 GHz) frequency for TT&C.

• Iridium Constellation LLC requested modification of its license for a "Big LEO" non-geostationary orbit Mobile-Satellite-Service (MSS) constellation to launch and operate its Iridium NEXT second-generation satellite system. The new system would consist of 66 in-orbit satellites to be substituted for the current 66-satellite constellation. The new satellites would operate in frequency bands authorized to the current constellation. Service links would be in the 1617.775-1626.5 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band. Feeder downlinks and telemetry tracking functions would use the 19.4-19.6 GHz band (space-to-Earth). Feeder uplinks and tracking and command function would use the 29.1-29.3 GHz band (Earth-to-space). Inter-satellite links are in the 23.18-23.38 GHz band. The new system would be able to received Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast signals on a center frequency of 1090 MHz and relay information concerning these signals to other satellites in the 23.18-23.38 GHz band and to the ground using the 19.4-19.6 GHz band.

• Iridium also requested modification of its "Big LEO" license to alter the post-mission disposal plan for its space stations. Iridium's license requires decommissioned Iridium satellites to be placed into a disposal orbit with a perigee of approximately 250 kilometers, from which atmospheric re-entry would be expected within one year. Iridium proposes to modify the requirement to allow decommissioned satellites to be placed in an orbit with a perigee altitude of 600 kilometers, which Iridium says will result in re-entry into the atmosphere within 25 years.

From FCC Report SAT-01000, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, Intelsat License LLC special temporary authority (STA) to continue to provide FSS in the 3700-4200 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 11.7-12.2 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and the 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space) from Intelsat 9 at 43.10 degrees WL. The STA is valid for 60 days and also allows for TT&C on specified Ku-band frequencies.

• EchoStar received STA for 180 days to allow it to continue operating EchoStar 12 at 61.35 degrees WL, EchoStar 3 at 61.8 degrees WL, and EchoStar 16 at 61.5 degrees WL. All three satellites are authorized to provide DBS service over Channels 1 and 2.