Satellite Update for June 6, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00952: “Actions Taken”



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC Special Temporary Authority (STA) for 180 days to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using Intelsat 5 in inclined orbit at 65.45 degrees east longitude (EL) in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.7-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz, and 11.45-11.7 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz, 12.75-13.25 GHz and 14.0-14.25 GHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations are authorized on the following center frequencies: 14.498 GHz and 13.999 GHz (Earth-to-space); 11.451 GHz, 11.452 GHz, and 11.454 GHz (space-to-Earth).



•Inmarsat Hawaii, Inc. withdrew its letters of intent for a Ka-band spacecraft at 61 degrees WL.



