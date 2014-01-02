Satellite Update for Jan. 2, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-00989, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• The FCC International Bureau accepted an application from ViaSat that was filed in May 15, 2013 requesting Commission consent for assignment to ViaSat of Intelsat License LLC's authorization to operate the Ka-band payload on Galaxy 28 in the 19.7-20.2 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz bands at 89 degrees west longitude (WL). The seven month delay in accepting this application may be related to the Intelsat's $112,500 Notice of Apparent Liability for “permitting another entity to assume Intelsat’s position in the processing queue for a geostationary orbit (GSO)-like satellite license, and Section 1.65(a) of the Rules by failing to maintain the continuing accuracy and completeness of information furnished in an application pending before the Commission.”



From FCC Report SAT-00988, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, the petition from Hispasat S.A. for a declaratory ruling to add Amazonas-1 to the Commission's Permitted Space Station List allowing access to the U.S. market Amazonas-1 at 36 degrees WL using the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) as well as the 13.75-14.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency band.



• After notification by Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. of a planned transfer of control to Eutelsat S.A., the FCC placed the notification on public notice and did not receive any comments. The Satellite Division determined the planned transfer of control will not affect any of the considerations made when the Mexican-licensed Satmex 5, Satmex 6, and Satmex 8 satellites were initially granted access to the U.S. market. The Satellite Division announced that, “Upon receipt of notice of consummation of the transaction, the Permitted Space Station List will be updated to provide information concerning the transfer of control.”



• Intelsat License LLC was granted special temporary authority (STA) for 74 days to continue to operate the communications payload of Galaxy 26 at 50.0 degrees east longitude (EL) in the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band.



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation received STA for 180 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to maintain the EchoStar 3 DBS satellite as an in-orbit spare at 61.8 degrees WL using specified Ku-band frequencies.



•The Satellite Division granted STA to Iridium Constellation LLC for 180 days to operate six space stations in its non-geostationary orbit constellation in a manner consistent with a revised post-mission disposal plan proposed in the pending IBFS File No. SAT-MOD-20080701-00140 license modification application.



• Planet Labs met the first three milestone conditions in its license for a constellation of 28 non-geostationary Earth Exploration Service satellites and may reduce the amount of the bond it filed from $5,000,000 to $2,000,000.