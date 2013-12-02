Satellite Update for Dec. 2, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00981, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested modification of its authorization for EchoStar 15 to permit re-pointing its beams to change the beam contours of its two downlink beams pointed towards Brazil and to center two feeder uplink beams over Brazil. Feeder link communications with U.S. earth stations will no longer be required, although telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations for EchoStar 15 will continue to be performed by existing authorized U.S. earth stations. EchoStar 15 operates at 45.1 degrees west longitude (WL) using the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.



• Satélites Mexicanos S. A. de C. V. filed a notification of a planned change of control of its satellites that appear on the FCC's Permitted Space Station List. The satellites are Satmex 5 at 114.9 degrees WL, Satmex 6 at 113 degrees WL, and Satmex 8 at 116.8 degrees WL. All three satellites are licensed by Mexico. Satélites Mexicanos states that its indirect ownership and control will be transferred to Eutelsat S.A. The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division seeks comment on whether the planned transaction will affect any of the considerations made when the satellites were added to the Permitted List and allowed to enter the U. S. market.



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 74 days, commencing Jan. 1, 2014, to continue to operate Galaxy 26 at 50.0 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band pursuant to an agreement between Intelsat and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PrJSC.



• EchoStar Satellite Operating Corporation requested STA for 180 day to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to maintain DBS satellite EchoStar 3 as an in-orbit spare at 61.8 degrees WL using center frequencies 12.201 GHz, 12.203 GHz, and 12.699 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 17.3015 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• Iridium Constellation LLC requested STA for 180 days to continue to operate six satellites in its non-geostationary orbit constellation in a manner consistent with the updated orbital debris mitigation plan it submitted to the FCC for approval.



From FCC Report SAT-00982, “Actions Taken:”



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, STA to Intelsat License LLC for 60 days, commencing October 15, 2013, to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 702 at 33.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also authorized to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and the 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz frequency bands (Earth-to-space).