Satellite Update for Dec. 12, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00984, “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions special temporary authority (STA) to Intelsat License LLC for 30 days to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Intelsat 702 in inclined orbit at 32.9 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat is also authorized to conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 702 at 32.9 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies.



• Intelsat also received STA for 60 days to provide FSS via Intelsat 701 in inclined orbit at 29.5 degrees west longitude (WL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz and 12.5-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth), and 3700-4200 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is allowed on specified C-band frequencies.



• Planet Labs was granted authority to launch and operate 20 non-geostationary orbit remote-sensing satellites that transmit image and telemetry data to fixed earth stations using the 8025-8400 MHz frequency band, and receive command signals in the 2025-2110 MHz band (note this band is shared with Part 74 broadcast auxiliary service microwave networks). The Satellite Division also granted authority to Planet Labs to use the 401-402 MHz and 449.75-450.25 MHz bands for early-phase and emergency-backup telemetry, tracking, and command operations.