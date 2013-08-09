Satellite Update for Aug. 9, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00964: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Intelsat 5 in inclined orbit at 50.15 degrees east longitude (EL) using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10.70-10.95 GHz, 11.2-11.45 GHz and 11.45-11.7 GHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 12.75-13.25 GHz and 14.0-14.25 GHz bands (Earth-to-space). Requested telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) center frequencies are 14.498 GHz and 13.999 GHz (Earth-to-space); 11.451 GHz, 11.452 GHz, and 11.454 GHz (space-to-Earth).



• Planet Labs requested authority to launch and operate 28 non-geostationary-orbit remote sensing satellites that would use the 8025-8400 MHz band to transmit image and telemetry data to Earth. The 2025-2110 GHz band, which is used by broadcasters for electronic news gathering, would be used to send command signals to the spacecraft. Planet Labs also requested use of 401-402 MHz and 449.75-450.25 MHz for early-phase and emergency backup TT&C operations. The satellites would operate at initial altitudes between 380 and 410 km and continue operation until orbital altitude dropped to 200 km.



From FCC Report SAT-00965: “Actions Taken:”



•The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division added the Hispamar Satélites S.A. Satellite Amazonas-3 to the Commission's Ka-band Permitted List. Amazonas-3 is located at 61 degrees west longitude. U.S. market access is now allowed using the 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Access is also allowed in the 28.10-28.35 GHz band (Earth-to-space) on a secondary basis for gateway earth station operations only. Amazonas-3 was previously authorized to provide C-band and Ku-band services in the U.S. Amazonas-3 is licensed by the Administration of Brazil.

