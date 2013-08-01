Satellite Update for Aug. 1, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00963: “Actions Taken:”

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, with conditions, a request from Intelsat License LLC for special temporary authority to allow Intelsat to conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 65.45 degrees east longitude (EL) to 50.15 degrees EL using center frequencies 14.498 GHz and 13.999 GHz (Earth-to-space); and 11.451 GHz, 11.452 GHz, and 11.454 GHz (space-to-Earth).