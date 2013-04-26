Satellite Update for April 26, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00942: “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• SES Americom requested modification of its authorization for MC-5 to operate it at 80.85 degrees west longitude (WL) rather than at 80.90 degrees WL, and to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) including direct-to-home (DTH) service from the new location using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). SES Americom also asked for permission to change AMC-5 station-keeping tolerance from ±0.1 degrees to ±0.15 degrees and for an extension of the license term for AMC-5 from Nov. 30, 2013 until July 31, 2014. Telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations would continue on specified Ku-band frequencies.



From FCC Report SAT-00943: “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from DirecTV Enterprises to construct, launch, and operate DirecTV KU-76W at 76.0 degrees WL to provide FSS and DTH service using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C operations are authorized using center frequencies 11.704 GHz and 11.705 GHz (space-to-Earth); and 14.005 and 14.495 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Memorandum Opinion and Order (DA 13-854) EchoStar Application for Special Temporary Authority Related to Moving the EchoStar 6 Satellite from the 77 degree WL. Orbital Location to the 96.2 degree WL Orbital Location, and to Operate at the 96.2 degree W.L.



Orbital Location:



• The FCC’s International Bureau denied the request from Spectrum Five LLC filed on April 5, 2013 for a stay of the grant of STA to EchoStar Satellite Operating Company authorizing EchoStar, commencing April 1, 2013 and continuing for 60 days, to operate TT&C frequencies necessary to move EchoStar 6 from 76.8 degrees WL to 96.2 degrees WL and to operate it at that location using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space). The MO&O states:”Applying the well-established framework for analysis of requests for stay, we find that a stay is not warranted. We conclude that Spectrum Five has not established that it is likely to prevail on the merits, that it will be irreparably harmed absent a stay, or that public interest considerations warrant a stay.”



