Satellite Update for April 14, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01007, "Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing:"



• Planet Labs Inc. filed an application to modify its constellation of 28 non-geostationary Earth imagery satellites to add 39 sats physically and technically identical to those currently authorized. The original 28 satellites are authorized for use 401-402 MHz and 449.75-450.25 MHz for early phase and emergency backup telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C). The company seeks authority to launch and deploy 28 of the additional satellites (Flock 1b) at altitudes between 380 and 410 km and to launch and deploy the remaining 11 additional satellites (Flock 1c) into orbit at 620 km altitude. The satellites will use 8025-8400 MHz for transmitting (space-to-Earth) and receive command signals in the 2025-2110 MHz (Earth-to-space) band.

From From FCC Report SAT-01008, "Actions Taken:"

• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days allowing Intelsat License LLC to continue to operate Galaxy 26 at 49.9 degrees east longitude (EL) providing fixed satellite services (FSS) using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is allowed on specified C-band frequencies. (Interested readers should Google "Galaxy 26" to learn more about this satellite's troubled history.) Intelsat moved the satellite to its current location to serve military units in Asia and the Mideast.

• Intelsat License LLC received STA for 60 days to continue to provide FSS via Intelsat 701 in inclined orbit mode at 29.5 degrees WL using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, 11.7-11.95 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.

• XM Radio LLC is allowed to perform TT&C operations necessary to drift its Satellite Digital Radio Service (SDARS) XM-2 from 115 degrees WL to 27 degrees WL under a 180 day STA. The change in orbital location is in preparation for de-orbiting maneuvers. TT&C is authorized on specified 2.3 GHz and 7 GHz frequencies.