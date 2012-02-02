Satellite Update – Feb. 2, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00839:
• 115 License Subsidiary, LLC requested the FCC extend or waive the commence construction milestone condition of its 17/24 GHz Broadcasting-Satellite Service (BSS) satellite at 115.0 degrees West Longitude (WL) as well as allowing withdrawal and unconditional release of its bond for the satellite.
From FCC Report SAT-00840:
• The FCC granted EchoStar Corporation special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to operate EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees WL with feeder links (Earth-to-space) in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band and service links (space-to-Earth) in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band and to conduct on-station telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations for the satellite with command links at 17.305 GHz and telemetry and beacon links at 12.203 GHz and 12.204 GHz.
