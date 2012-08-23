RTW showing newest monitoring product at BIRTV 2012
The CALM Act is presenting new opportunities for manufacturers who build products designed to monitor audio levels. RTW, the German company that specializes in metering and control devices, is currently showing its latest product, the TM3 Touchmonitor at the BIRTV 2012 convention being held in Bejing, China.
The TM3 is a small (4.3 inch) touch screen unit that comes with a break out box. Easy to use, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering that complies with all globally relevant standards.
Additional information can be found on the RTW website, www.rtw.de.
