Rotolight releases ANOVA EcoFlood Version 2 at IBC2013

Rotolight released Version 2 of the ANOVA EcoFlood (bicolor LED system) featuring enhanced color rendering and brighter output performance at IBC2013.

Rotolight also announced the massive expansion of the ANOVA family of products, including the ANOVA SOLO Single Color Flood lights available in 5600K (daylight) or 3200K (tungsten).

The complete range of new ANOVA products is available in either UltraWide 110-degree beam angle for a soft light or Standard 50 degree beam angle for greater straight line output.

All ANOVA models in the range are flicker free and incorporate the latest LED technology, delivering best-in-class color rendering with enhanced output (R15 skin tone CRI = 98). The ANOVA family is eco-friendly, delivering 1000W tungsten equivalent output with 38W power consumption. All ANOVA lights can be controlled by DMX or via Wi-Fi from the Rotolight Magic Eye HD App for iPhone or iPad.