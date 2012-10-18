Rohde & Schwarz releases NFC measurement software

Near-field communications (NFC), a proximity communication signal used for applications such as contactless payment, electronic ticketing or exchanging digital content, will be integrated into mobile phones and smartphones to a growing extent in the near future.

FS-K112PC NFC measurement software from Rohde & Schwarzanalyzes NFC signals from readers and listeners and supports all three types of NFC signals.

The software also measures the most important parameters of such signals. It delivers RF parameters such as modulation depth and modulation index, voltage profiles, and rise/fall times in accordance with the relevant standards and NFC specifications.

It also includes an integrated automatic limit check. The software demodulates transmitted messages, and decodes several standard messages. The software can also be used to check the correct response of listeners to a poll command, allowing functional tests to be performed.