Riedel adopts EBU standard for VoIP products

Riedel Communications’ intercom-over-IP products now fully comply with the recently released EBU Tech 3347 standard.

To meet the growing demand for standardized protocols for IP-based intercom, the European Broadcast Union (EBU) defined the specifications for interoperable intercom over IP. The EBU Tech 3347 standard will allow for standardized operation between interfaces of different vendors, thus changing the way large installations will be handled in the future. Interoperable intercoms will also make it easier for broadcasters to communicate with each other at large-scale events.

The EBU Tech 3347 standard makes use of technology already common in IP telephony and data communications. The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) is a signaling protocol for setup, modification and termination of voice or video sessions involving two or more participants on an IP network. SIP delivers the fast setup needed for interactive voice communications and is already widely used over both Internet and telephony IP networks to support VoIP services.