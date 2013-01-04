RF Shorts for Jan. 4, 2013

DTV Antenna Touted for EMC Troubleshooting





Last week Kenneth Wyatt had yet another excellent post on his TMWorld.com blog – Using a DTV antenna for EMC troubleshooting. In the post, he describes how an inexpensive Terk Model HDTV1 antenna (the unamplified version) marketed by Audiovox could be used for EMC troubleshooting. One of the nice features of the HDTV1 is that its log-periodic elements can be easily switched from horizontal to vertical polarization.



Even if you don't use the device for EMC troubleshooting, Wyatt’s return loss plots of the antenna are interesting. For example, he found that the “rabbit ear” elements used for VHF reception have a primary resonance from 99 to 275 MHz for minimum to maximum extension, excluding low-band VHF television channels. Wyatt notes, “However, for troubleshooting purposes, the antenna should be acceptable for simple 'A-B' measurements from the entire 30 to 1000 MHz band required for most electronic products.”







Panasonic Android Device Includes TV Antenna





Website Mobile & Apps writer Kurram Aziz reported last week Panasonic's 5-Inch Android Device P-02E Confirmed. Some interesting discoveries – the P-02E has a 1920 x 1080 (full HD) display. The smartphone will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC (near field communication) and LTE. Aziz notes, “Curiously, the device also features a TV antenna for mobile TV.”



Even though Aziz confirmed the device through an FCC entry that would allow Panasonic to begin selling the P-02E in the United States, he cautioned, “The device is unlikely to be sold in the U.S. and is likely to be a Japan-exclusive sold by the country's NTT Docomo telecom company.”



Next week I'll visit the Panasonic booth at CES and see if there is any sign of the P-02E there and if so, find out if the U.S. ATSC A/153 mobile standard is supported.



Comments and RF related news items are welcome. Email me at dlung@transmitter.com.

