RF Shorts - Aug. 3, 2012

Pete Putnam Tests Another Indoor TV Antenna

HDTV Expert Pete Putnam did a thorough comparison of the performance of a number of the newer indoor TV antennas against a now discontinued Radio Shack bow-tie antenna. The results are detailed in his article Useful Gadgets: Indoor DTV Antennas – The Third Time’s The Charm at HDTVMagazine.com. In addition to the previously tested antennas, he included the Clear Cast X1. He also retested the Antennas Direct Clear Stream Micron XG with the reflector attached. Overall, the Clear Cast X1 was worse than the Radio Shack Bow Tie. The other antennas performed about the same, except for the Micron XG, which did not receive the VHF stations, but was the only antenna able to receive WWOR-TV. It also picked up UHF stations WNJU and WXTV. For details on the testing, including spectrum analyzer photos and a comparison of amplified antennas like the Mohu Leaf Plus, see his article.

IEEE Group Calls For ‘Harmful Interference’ Clarification

If you’re interested in the problems with the way FCC and NTIA handle “harmful interference,” see Deborah McAdams' article IEEE Group Recommends Clarifying 'Harmful Interference' at TVTechnology.com. The IEEE Committee on Communications Policy cites the LightSquared/GPS interference case as an example of the conflicts that can arise in determining harmful interference and the economic impact that can result. McAdams writes, “The authors conclude that establishing the type of interference protection criteria necessary to attract investment will take more than the usual FCC rulemaking cycle. It suggests the agency consult with the National Academy of Sciences and the National Research Council, as it did to resolve satellite and terrestrial use of the C-band in the 1970s. Another possibility is having the president appoint a 'Blue Ribbon Commission' on spectrum reform.”

The IEEE white paper Clarifying Harmful Interference Will Facilitate Wireless Innovation is available on-line from IEEEUSA.org.