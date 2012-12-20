PWS upgrades WMAQ-TV wireless studio systems

Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound company, recently completed a quality assurance review and upgrades to the WMAQ-TV studio in downtown Chicago.

Earlier this year, the “Steve Harvey Show” moved into the WMAQ-TV studios inside NBC Tower. Since PWS previously installed the wireless solutions at the studio, it was tasked with conducting several modifications and upgrades to the system.

In addition, PWS provided a custom RF remote panel to accommodate outdoor shoots. The team modified antennas near a window, allowing the production team to enable/disable set levels easily for outdoor wireless capabilities.

WMAQ-TV is the NBC owned-and-operated television station in Chicago.