Path 1 now shipping PiXiE MPEG-DASH encoder/decoder

Path 1 is now shipping its PiXiE MPEG-4 AVC HD encoder and decoder with MPEG-DASH support. Leveraging the new MPEG-DASH streaming media standard, PiXiE simplifies point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transmission of high-quality video. This allows content providers, third-party operators and post-production houses to affordably transmit professional-quality HD-SDI video over any IP network to any device.

PiXiE eliminates the need for costly point-to-multipoint satellite links or complex proprietary IP technology during the transmission of professional-quality video over IP networks. The 1RU rack-mountable encoder and decoder both feature a compact design for easy installation in any operating environment, making them ideal solutions for live newsgathering and remote transmissions.

Using PiXiE, operators can seamlessly transmit professional video content over content delivery networks and the Internet. MPEG-DASH adaptive bitrate technology guarantees a robust performance for long-haul video services. Harnessing MPEG-DASH, PiXiE can simultaneously connect to a variety of end-user devices through CDNs. Alternatively, PiXiE can cost-effectively connect to teleports and uplink facilities via the Internet in order to achieve global content reach via satellite.