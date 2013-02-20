NUGEN Audio unveils stand-alone LM-Correct loudness tool
NUGEN Audio has released a new stand-alone version of its LM-Correct loudness analysis and correction tool, which was originally only available as an AudioSuite plug-in.
LM-Correct provides EBU R128|ATSC A/85 (CALM Act)-compliant loudness correction, giving users a rapid two-click solution for loudness normalization and conformance.
LM-Correct is a faster-than-real-time tool that calculates and corrects for Integrated Program Loudness and short-term maximum loudness. The product includes an internal true-peak limiter which transparently takes care of any inter-sample peaks.
Settings include presets for current loudness standards, short-term loudness, overall integrated program loudness measurement and correction, maximum true-peak level targeting and EBU Mode. The software also supports mono through 5.1 audio.
See NUGEN Audio at 2013 NAB booth SU8918.
