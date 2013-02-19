NHK Deploys StreamboxME Pro for iPhone and Android Devices

Streambox recently announced NHK is deploying 500 StreamboxME Pro licenses to reporters in Japan and throughout the world to capture and transmit live video from breaking news stories, as well as emergency response and newsgathering events. StreamboxME Pro is one of the first mobile newsgathering apps to offer one-click streaming to reliably deliver broadcast-quality, low-delay video from iPhones and Android devices.

NHK has also deployed the Streambox Enterprise Server to manage, route, archive and support a high volume of simultaneous live video streams and uploads from hundreds of reporters and contributors at a time. Streambox ME Pro and Streambox Enterprise Server will provide NHK with a simplified, efficient workflow to collect video from a variety of contributors in Japan and from around the globe.

With the complete video system infrastructure, including Streambox 1080i HD decoders, NHK will be able to easily preview, manage and route live streams and archived files, all based on metadata for efficient distribution and playout.