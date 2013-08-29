New Weather Radio System Uses Multiple Radars

Japan’s Furuno Electric Co., Ltd announced its new X-band Doppler Weather Radar systems can provide amazing 3-D images of meteorological phenomena by combining multiple Doppler radar systems.

Such a multi-radar system can be constructed by networking more than three of the company’s WR-2100 “Dual Polarimetric X-band” Doppler units, or one WR-2100 and two Furuno WR-50 “Compact X-band” Doppler weather radar devices, with each doing real-time monitoring of horizontal movement of nimbus clouds.

A company statement provided this explanation:

“Conventional weather radar, which is generally enormous and deployed at the top of mountains, is not suited for locating nimbus emerged at an altitude from 500 to 2,000 m. It is such nimbus that the Furuno weather radar system is intended for locating. Its radar antennas are designed to be deployed at the rooftop deck of buildings in urban areas in mesh configuration with a distance of 30 km between each antenna. As a result, the radar system can detect nimbus in the distance, even though it may be blocked by other nimbus at a closer range. At the moment, Furuno is looking to utilize this new radar technology to enhance the precision level of rainfall prediction and to detect the development of short localized rainstorms, which are hard to predict.”

I wonder which TV station will be the first to employ the multi-radar, multi-site Doppler radar system.