New Delhi Television adds Harris Selenio to master control

Indian broadcaster, New Delhi Television (NDTV), has extended its QC, delivery and branding capabilities with systems from Harris — including the Selenio Media Convergence Platform for its MC. NDTV has been a leading news provider for more than two decades, building a considerable news content archive for its English and Hindi language news channels.

NDTV chose Selenio, combining traditional baseband processing, compression, and IP networking to concentrate its standards conversion, transcoding and trans-wrapping for streaming in one 3RU frame. NDTV will initially use Selenio for MC tasks including loudness control, color correction, video clipping, Dolby audio processing, up/down/cross conversion and backup logo generation.

NDTV has also recently installed a number of Harris IconMaster modular control and branding solutions to enhance the on-air look across all its channels and outputs.