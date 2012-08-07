New Cel-Soft Pixel-Probe identifies errant camera pixels

Cel-Soft will introduce the Pixel-Probe, the latest addition to its range of broadcast-quality test and measurement tools at IBC2012.

Cel-Soft's Pixel-Probe allows television cameras and program content to be checked prior to acceptance as well as for post-production analysis.

Pixel-Probe uses an algorithm that automatically generates a statistical log of every pixel, allowing a check to be made of relative response. It can then determine, over a short period of fluctuating footage from the camera, if any pixels are not working properly. Pixel-Probe also can identify pixels that have changed their behavior since the previous time the camera was checked or between different shots in post.

Pixel-Probe is fully compatible with Cel-Soft's Reel-Check SoloQC live source or file analyzer and Cel-Scope 3D real-time stereoscopic test and measurement system.

