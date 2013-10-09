Netherlands broadcaster chooses Grass Valley technology to support multiscreen delivery

Omroep Flevoland, a Netherlands regional broadcaster, has selected several live production and playout tools from Grass Valley to streamline its workflows to meet its viewers’ growing demands for multiscreen, multiplatform viewing.

To serve its viewers, Omroep Flevoland selected GV STRATUS nonlinear media production tools in combination with EDIUS nonlinear editing software and GV Edge for integrated playout. Grass Valley’s solutions enable the broadcaster to adopt a unique approach to its news cycle by combining workflows across radio, television and Internet streams.

GV STRATUS is a suite with a wide range of software-centric tools for a robust nonlinear production workflow. It supports ingest, editing, content aggregation, logging, transfer and playout. It combines with EDIUS nonlinear editing software to offer powerful, real-time editing functionality. GV Edge offers a robust and proven Linux-based playout solution that includes built-in graphics and multiscreen delivery capability.