Myers ProTrack makes work flow at The Vacation Channel

Myers Information Systems has implemented the ProTrack suite at The Vacation Channel. Based in Branson, MO, TVC offers a mix of news, weather and information available in and around Branson with coverage to some 50,000 in-home and hotel/motel room viewers.

With very specific and unique operating needs, the channel looked for diversity and flexibility. The Sales System allows TVC to manage, control and maximize current and future revenue streams for broadcast, as well as cable, special events and the Web.